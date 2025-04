SC FIRE RESCUE EARNS REACCREDITATION

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE HAS ONCE AGAIN EARNED ACCREDITED AGENCY STATUS THROUGH THE COMMISSION ON FIRE ACCREDITATION INTERNATIONAL, WHICH IS A DIVISION OF THE CENTER FOR PUBLIC SAFETY EXCELLENCE.

CITY FIRE CHIEF RYAN COLLINS SAYS THIS IS THE DEPARTMENT’S THIRD SUCCESSFUL ACCREDITATION:

COLLINS3 OC…….A FIVE YEAR PROCESS. :15

THAT PROCESS INVOLVES PROVING A FIRE DEPARTMENT’S COMMITMENT TO CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT AND THE INDUSTRY BEST PRACTICES THROUGH A COMPREHENSIVE SELF-ASSESSMENT AND EXTERNAL PEER REVIEW:

COLLINS4 OC…….SORT OF THING. :23

CHIEF COLLINS SAYS THE REACCREDITATION IS A TESTAMENT TO THE COMMITMENT, COMPETENCE, AND PROFESSIONALISM OF EVERY MEMBER OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE:

COLLINS5 OC……QUITE THE ACHIEVEMENT. :22

THAT PLACES SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE IN THE TOP ONE PERCENT OF FIRE DEPARTMENTS NATIONWIDE.

SIOUX CITY IS ALSO AMONG AN ELITE GROUP OF ONLY EIGHT COMMUNITIES IN THE COUNTRY TO HOLD ACCREDITED STATUS IN ALL FOUR CORE PUBLIC SAFETY DISCIPLINES: FIRE, EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND 9-1-1 COMMUNICATIONS.