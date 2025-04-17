Musketeers Open Round 2 Of Playoffs At Lincoln.

After topping the Fargo Force at home in the Events Center 5-2 Wednesday night for a two game sweep of the opening round of the USHL Playoffs, the Sioux City Musketeers start round two on the road.

The Musketeers play the Lincoln Stars in game one of a best 3 out of 5 series in Lincoln Friday night.

The Stars racked up 44 wins to take the Anderson Cup for the best regular season record this year.

Samuel Urban is expected to be in the net again for Sioux city, who boasts the leagues top two scorers in Giacomo Martino and and Landen Gunderson.

Game two is also in Lincoln on Saturday and the Musketeers have a fan bus going for that evening’s game.

Tickets are $33 and you may sign up by calling the Musketeers at 252-2116 or stop by the Musketeers office. The bus leaves at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Game 3 is Monday night in Sioux City at 7:05 p.m.

Game 4, if necessary, will also be in Sioux City at 7:05.