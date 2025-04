Houlihan Ready To Run At Drake Relays

SIOUX CITY NATIVE SHELBY HOULIHAN SAYS SHE HAS NOT BEEN MOTIVATED BY ANGER AS SHE RETURNS TO THE TRACK.

HOULIHAN IS COMING OFF A FOUR-YEAR DOPING BAN THAT SHE BLAMED ON A TAINTED BURRITO AND SHE FINISHED SECOND IN THE THREE THOUSAND METER RUN AT THE WORLD INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS IN CHINA LAST MONTH.

SHELBY WILL COMPETE AT THE DRAKE RELAYS NEXT WEEK.

HOULIHAN SAYS FOCUSING ON THE FUTURE AND HAVING FUN HELPED HER TRAINING BEFORE THE RACE IN CHINA.

HOULIHAN SPENT A LOT OF TIME WITH HER FAMILY AND IN HER HOMETOWN DURING HER SUSPENSION.

HOULIHAN IS THE U-S RECORD HOLDER IN THE 1500 METERS.

SHE WILL COMPETE IN THE U.S. ONE MILE ROAD CHAMPIONSHIP NEXT WEDNESDAY AS WELL AS THE WOMEN’S INVITATIONAL MILE IN DRAKE STADIUM ON APRIL 26TH.

Radio Iowa/SC Public Museum Photo