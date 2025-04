COVEY NAMED IOWA DISTRICT 3 DIRECTOR OF DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS HAS ANNOUNCED THE APPOINTMENT OF MARK COVEY AS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF THE 3RD DISTRICT HERE IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

COVEY BRINGS MORE THAN 25 YEARS OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND CORRECTIONS EXPERIENCE TO HIS POSITION, INCLUDING MOST RECENTLY SERVING AS ASSISTANT DIRECTOR.

HE BEGAN HIS CORRECTIONS CAREER IN 2006 AS A PROBATION AND PAROLE OFFICER, LATER BECOMING A SUPERVISOR BEFORE MOVING INTO DISTRICT LEADERSHIP.

HIS EARLIER CAREER INCLUDED SERVICE AS A POLICE OFFICER WITH THE SIOUX CITY AND HARTLEY POLICE DEPARTMENTS.

COVEY HOLDS A BACHELOR OF ARTS IN SOCIOLOGY WITH AN EMPHASIS IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE FROM ORANGE CITY’S NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE AND A MASTER’S DEGREE IN ADMINISTRATIVE STUDIES FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.

Photo from Dept. of Corrections