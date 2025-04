CITY LITTER DASH TO TAKE PLACE FRIDAY

AT NOON FRIDAY, SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS, BUSINESS PEOPLE, SCHOOL STUDENTS AND COMMUNITY GROUPS WILL GATHER AS TEAMS TO HELP CLEAN UP PARTS OF TOWN.

ARAH MONTAGNE, THE CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES PROGRAM AND DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE ANNUAL “LITTER DASH”

TEAMS OF TEN OR MORE VOLUNTEERS AND THEIR TEAM CAPTAIN WILL MEET AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER FOR THE LUNCH BEFORE GEARING UP TO CLEAN THEIR AREA, BUT INDIVIDUALS ARE ALSO WELCOME TO PARTICIPATE:

LAST YEAR AROUND 750 VOLUNTEERS PICKED UP THREE TONS OF LITTER.

MONTAGNE SAYS THEY HOPE TO TOP THAT EFFORT THIS YEAR.

KSCJ file photo