JUNIOR LEAGUE AWARDS 11 COMMUNITY PROJECT GRANTS

THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF SIOUX CITY AWARDED THEIR 2025 MILDRED ANDERSON GRANTS TO ELEVEN LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS WEDNESDAY.

LEAGUE VICE PRESIDENT SARAH MORGAN SAYS THE COMMUNITY GRANTS HAVE BEEN DISTRIBUTED SINCE 1990 THANKS TO A GIFT BY MILDRED ANDERSON:

HEARTLAND COUNSELING, LATHAM PARK, MAYFLOWER CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH AND MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT WERE AMONG THE RECIPIENTS OF THE $1500 GRANTS.

KEVIN BLOSCH OF THE MIDAMERICA AIR MUSEUM RECEIVED A GRANT TOWARDS CONVERTING A 727 AIRLINER INTO AN EDUCATIONAL CLASSROOM AND KIOSK:

RADIANT LIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH, THE ROSECRANCE FOUNDATION, THE MIRACLE LEAGUE, THE SOMALI COMMUNITY OF SIOUXLAND AND ST. THOMAS EPISCOPAL CHURCH ALSO RECEIVED GRANTS.

SO DID THE SIOUX CITY MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION TO HELP REPAIR THE STEPS AND PORCH AT THE PEIRCE MANSION AT 2901 JACKSON STREET.

THE JUNIOR LEAGUE DONATED THE MANSION IN 1959 TO BE USED AS A PUBLIC MUSEUM, WHICH IT WAS FOR 50 YEARS UNTIL THE MUSEUM MOVED DOWNTOWN TO 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS 15 YEARS AGO.

THE MANSION HAS BEEN RESTORED TO ITS ORIGINAL VICTORIAN AGE LOOK BY THE MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION.

KSCJ file photos