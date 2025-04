GRASSLEY SAYS AMERICANS DESERVE DUE PROCESS

U-S SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS AMERICAN CITIZENS DESERVE DUE PROCESS AND HE SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOULD EXPLAIN WHY A MARYLAND MAN REMAINS IMPRISONED IN EL SALVADOR.

THE U-S JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ADMITS IT MISTAKENLY DEPORTED ABREGO GARCIA, AND THE U-S SUPREME COURT RULED THE U-S MUST “FACILITATE” HIS RETURN.

GRASSLEY SAYS AT LEAST ONE OF OF HIS DEMOCRATIC COLLEAGUES HAS NOW FLOWN TO EL SALVADOR TO PLEAD FOR GARCIA’S RELEASE:

GRASSLEY SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOULD BE WORKING WITH THE COURTS BY OFFERING HIS POINT OF VIEW.

DURING A WHITE HOUSE MEETING WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP ON MONDAY, THE PRESIDENT OF EL SALVADOR SAID IT WOULD BE “PREPOSTEROUS” TO RELEASE GARCIA FROM PRISON.

IN THE SAME OVAL OFFICE MEETING, PRESIDENT TRUMP SUGGESTED U-S CITIZENS COULD BE DEPORTED, BUT GRASSLEY DISAGREES.

DURING A TOWN HALL MEETING IN FORT MADISON ON TUESDAY, GRASSLEY SAID HE’S TRYING TO CORRECT DECADES OF DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP IN THE 20TH CENTURY THAT ARE TO BLAME FOR EXECUTIVE OVERREACH.

RADIO IOWA//KSCJ file photo