FEENSTRA ANNOUNCES JIM JORDAN AS FAMILY PICNIC EVENT SPECIAL GUEST

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVE RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS OHIO CONGRESSMAN JIM JORDAN WILL BE HIS SPECIAL GUEST AT THIS YEAR’S FEENSTRA FAMILY PICNIC ON FRIDAY MAY 30TH IN SIOUX CENTER.

JORDAN IS THE HOUSE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN AND ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING HE APPRECIATES THE INVITATION TO COME TO IOWA, AND SAYS REPUBLICANS HAVE A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO DELIVER THE AMERICA FIRST AGENDA OF TAX CUTS, BORDER SECURITY, ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, AND FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY,

THIS WILL BE FEENSTRA’S FOURTH PICNIC, WITH PREVIOUS KEYNOTE GUESTS THE FIRST THREE YEARS INCLUDING VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE, FORMER UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR AND SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR NIKKI HALEY, AND FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS.

FEENSTRA ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT, FOR QUARTER 1 OF 2025, HIS CAMPAIGN HAS RAISED $876,000 THROUGH ALL COMMITTEES, WITH $802,000 TO THE CAMPAIGN, AND HAS $1,665,400 CASH ON HAND.

MORE INFORMATION ON TICKETS TO THE PICNIC IS AT FEENSTRA FAMILY PICNIC DOT COM.

KSCJ file photo