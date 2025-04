CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD STUDY SESSION ON CITY MGR SELECTION PROCESS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL SESSION AT 4 P.M. TODAY (APRIL 16) AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER,

THE COUNCIL WILL MEET WITH MGT IMPACT SOLUTIONS TO DISCUSS THE PROCESS TO RECRUIT AND HIRE A NEW CITY MANAGER TO REPLACE BOB PADMORE, WHO RECENTLY RETIRED.

THE DISCUSSION IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

THE DISCUSSION WILL INCLUDE THE INITIAL DRAFT OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS SCHEDULE, CANDIDATE QUALIFICATIONS AND THE APPLICANT SCREENING AND SELECTION PROCESS AMONG OTHER ITEMS.

THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH CENTER IS LOCATED AT 550 EXPO CENTER DRIVE.

KSCJ File photo