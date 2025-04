ABDI FOUND GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AFTER AROUND TEN HOURS OF DELIBERATIONS, A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY HAS FOUND 22-YEAR-OLD YASIN ABDI OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER.

ABDI WAS CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF 36-YEAR-OLD MARLON WHITE EYES OF SIOUX CITY THE EVENING OF JUNE 26TH OF 2023.

WHITE EYES WAS SHOT FOUR TIMES IN A DISPUTE INVOLVING SEVERAL PEOPLE OUTSIDE OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT 14TH AND INGLESIDE.

JURY DELIBERATIONS STARTED TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND RESUMED WEDNESDAY MORNING.

WHEN A VERDICT HAD NOT BEEN REACHED BY EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, THE JUDGE WAS INFORMED THAT THE JURY WAS DEADLOCKED:

THE JUDGE INSTRUCTED THE JURY TO BASE ITS DECISION ONLY ON FACT AND NOT PRIVATE OPINION.

AROUND AN HOUR OR SO LATER, THE JURY REACHED A UNANIMOUS DECISION.

A SENTENCING DATE IN THE CASE HAS NOT BEEN SET.

Photo & audio from Sheila Brummer