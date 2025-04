SMALL BUSINESS DISASTER LOAN DEADLINE NEARS FOR 2024 SUMMER STORM DAMAGE

THE U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION IS REMINDING SMALL BUSINESSES AND PRIVATE NONPROFITS IN IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA OF THE MAY 15TH, DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR LOW INTEREST FEDERAL DISASTER LOANS TO OFFSET ECONOMIC LOSSES CAUSED BY THE SEVERE STORMS, WINDS AND FLOODING LAST JUNE 16TH THROUGH JULY 8TH.

THE DECLARATION INCLUDES THE COUNTIES OF WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH, SIOUX AND LYON IN IOWA, IN NEBRASKA, DAKOTA AND DIXON COUNTIES. AND IN SOUTH DAKOTA UNION, CLAY, YANKTON, TURNER, AURORA, DAVISON, DOUGLAS, HANSON, HUTCHINSON, LINCOLN, MCCOOK, MINNEHAHA, AND SANBORN.

THE S-B-A’S ECONOMIC INJURY DISASTER LOAN PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE TO SMALL BUSINESSES, SMALL AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVES, NURSERIES, AND PRIVATE NONPROFITS WITH FINANCIAL LOSSES DIRECTLY RELATED TO THE DISASTER.

TO APPLY ONLINE, VISIT SBA.GOV/DISASTER.

APPLICANTS MAY ALSO CALL SBA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE CENTER AT (800) 659-2955 OR EMAIL DISASTERCUSTOMERSERVICE@SBA.GOV FOR MORE INFORMATION ON SBA DISASTER ASSISTANCE.

FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE DEAF, HARD OF HEARING, OR HAVE A SPEECH DISABILITY, PLEASE DIAL 7-1-1 TO ACCESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS RELAY SERVICES.