SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES BUDGET

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD PASSED THEIR FISCAL YEAR 2026 BUDGET WITH LITTLE DEBATE MONDAY NIGHT, AND MORE IMPORTANTLY FOR CITIZENS, A MINISCULE PROPERTY TAX LEVY INCREASE.

PATTY BLANKENSHIP, THE FINANCE DIRECTOR OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, TOLD THE BOARD THE LEVY INCREASE WAS ONLY A FRACTION OF A PENNY.

THE PROPOSED INCOME SURTAX RATE WHICH PARTLY FUNDS THE INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORT PROGRAM INCREASED TO 4 PER CENT FROM 3 PERCENT LAST FISCAL YEAR.

SUPERINTENDENT DR. ROD EARLEYWINE PRAISED THE SCHOOL BOARD AND DISTRICT FOR PREPARING A FEW YEARS AGO FOR WHAT WOULD BE A TOUGH BUDGET YEAR FOR STATE SCHOOL DISTRICTS:

THE DISTRICT HAS RESERVES TO MAKE UP FOR A LACK OF HOPED FOR STATE FUNDING FOR THE UPCOMING YEAR, AND WILL USE THAT MONEY TO OVERCOME AROUND A FOUR MILLION DOLLAR DEFICIT.

THE BOARD APPROVED THE BUDGET 5-2, WITH EARL MILLER AND LANCE EHMCKE VOTING NO.