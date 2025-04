RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY BURN BAN BEGINS WEDNESDAY

A BURN BAN FOR SEVERAL RURAL FIRE DISTRICTS IN WOODBURY COUNTY WILL BEGIN AT 8 A.M. WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL WILL DECLARE A BURN BAN FOR FIRE DISTRICTS INCLUDING ANTHON, CORRECTIONVILLE, CUSHING, DANBURY, LAWTON, MOVILLE, OTO, PIERSON, SALIX, SERGEANT BLUFF, AND SLOAN.

RESIDENTS IN THESE AREAS OF WOODBURY COUNTY ARE PROHIBITED FROM BURNING ACCORDING TO IOWA CODE.

THE BAN ONLY APPLIES TO THE PORTIONS OF THOSE DISTRICTS WITHIN WOODBURY COUNTY, UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED BY NEIGHBORING COUNTIES.

THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL DETERMINED THAT CONDITIONS IN THESE AREAS ARE SUCH THAT BURNING CONSTITUTES A DANGER TO LIFE OR PROPERTY.

THE BURN BAN WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL THE FIRE DEPARTMENTS IN THOSE AREAS NOTIFY THE IOWA

FIRE MARSHALL THAT CONDITIONS HAVE IMPROVED AND ARE NO LONGER A THREAT.

A RESIDENT FOUND IN VIOLATION OF THIS BAN COULD BE CHARGED WITH A SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR.