REYNOLDS REQUESTS FEDERAL AID FOR NW IOWA MARCH STORM DAMAGE

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS REQUESTED A PRESIDENTIAL DISASTER DECLARATION FOR FOUR WESTERN IOWA COUNTIES DUE TO SIGNIFICANT SEVERE WEATHER CONDITIONS THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 19TH.

REYNOLDS REQUESTED FUNDING UNDER THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY’S PUBLIC ASSISTANCE PROGRAM FOR WOODBURY, MONONA, CRAWFORD AND HARRISON COUNTIES FOR SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE AND PRIVATE PROPERTY CAUSED BY THE SEVERE WEATHER.

FOLLOWING A JOINT FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL DAMAGE ASSESSMENT OF THE AFFECTED COUNTIES, IT WAS ESTIMATED THE SEVERE WEATHER RESULTED IN MORE THAN $8 MILLION WORTH OF DAMAGE THAT COULD BE ELIGIBLE UNDER THE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE PROGRAM.

THE PROGRAM PROVIDES FUNDS THAT CAN BE USED FOR RESTORATION OF DAMAGED UTILITIES, DEBRIS REMOVAL, AND OTHER EMERGENCY PROTECTIVE MEASURES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SHELTERING, ESSENTIAL NEEDS, AND MOVEMENT OF EMERGENCY SUPPLIES.

