NEBRASKA TRAFFIC FATALITY REPORT FOR MARCH SHOWS LACK OF SEAT BELT USAGE

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL AND STATE D-O-T HAVE RELEASED THEIR TRAFFIC FATALITY REPORT FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH.

THE PATROL SAYS SIXTEEN PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASHES DURING MARCH OF 2025 ON NEBRASKA ROADWAYS, DOWN FROM 22 THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

THE 16 FATALITIES OCCURRED IN 14 FATAL CRASHES.

EIGHT OF THE THIRTEEN VEHICLE OCCUPANTS KILLED WERE NOT USING SEATBELTS, TWO WERE USING A SEATBELT, AND THREE HAD SEATBELT USAGE MARKED AS UNKNOWN.

THERE WERE FOUR FATALITIES ON THE INTERSTATE, SIX ON OTHER HIGHWAYS, AND SIX ON LOCAL ROADS.

ONE OF THE FATALITIES WAS A PEDESTRIAN AND TWO WERE MOTORCYCLISTS.

ONLY 12 OF THE 42 VEHICLE OCCUPANTS KILLED SO FAR IN 2025 WERE USING SEATBELTS.