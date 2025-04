HIGHWAY 75 REOPENS AT MERRILL

HIGHWAY 75 AT MERRILL IS NOW REOPEN BOTH WAYS AT THE RAILROAD CROSSING AT THE SOUTH END OF TOWN.

THE WORK AT THE BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILROAD CROSSING HAS BEEN COMPLETED THREE DAYS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ACCORDING TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S DISTRICT 3 OFFICE.

THE FIRST STAGES OF THE U.S. 75 SOUTHBOUND RECONSTRUCTION FROM HINTON TO MERRILL HAS NOW STARTED, INCLUDING CONCRETE PAVING AND GRADING, BRIDGE REMOVALS, AND CULVERT EXTENSIONS.

NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND U.S. 75 TRAFFIC WILL NOW BE IN A HEAD-TO-HEAD PATTERN IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES OF HIGHWAY 75 THROUGH THE SUMMER AND FALL.

WEATHER PERMITTING, THE PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETED FOR THE WINTER SHUTDOWN IN MID-NOVEMBER AND WILL CARRY OVER INTO 2026.

THIS WILL BE THE LAST OF SIX PHASES FOR HIGHWAY 75 RECONSTRUCTION WHICH STARTED IN 2017.