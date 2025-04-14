X’s Add Two Players to Roster

The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the club has signed outfielder Dario Gomez and right-handed pitcher Nick McAuliffe for the 2025 season.

The addition of Gomez, who hit 30 home runs last season in the Pioneer League, and McAuliffe, who had 114 strikeouts over his last two collegiate seasons, brings the total players signed to 24 for Sioux City.

Dario Gomez arrives in Sioux City after a stellar rookie season at Northern Colorado in the Pioneer League.

He hit five home runs and stole 10 bases over the last two series of his first pro season to become the first player in Pioneer League history to record a 30-home-run and 30-stolen-base season.

Gomez finished the season slashing a line of .345/.449/.693 with 30 home runs and 98 RBI.

He would lead the team in long balls and ranked second in RBI on the season.

Gomez would tie for the team lead with 30 stolen bases for Northern Colorado.

Overall while in the Pioneer League, he would finish third in homers and fourth in RBI, and his 105 runs scored were third most in the circuit.

He would finish five runs ahead of teammate Henry George who was signed by Sioux City earlier this offseason.

Nick McAuliffe, a native of Phillipsburg, New Jersey will be making his professional debut in 2025.

The right-hander spent the last two seasons at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

In his two seasons with the Warriors, McAuliffe punched out 114 with a two-year career 3.11 ERA over 92.2 innings.

In 2024, he appeared in 10 games, making six starts on the bump with a 5-2 record and a 4.08 ERA over 35.1 innings.

McAuliffe would strike out 46 while issuing 18 walks on the season for the Warriors.

He would hold opponents to a .209 batting average against him while also being a standout student off the field, earning Academic All-District accolades in his Senior season.

Players signed 2025:

OF Dario Gomez

RHP Nick McAuliffe

LHP Jared Wetherbee

OF D’Shawn Knowles

LHP Austin Drury

RHP Roy Garcia

IF Joshua Day

RHP Felix Cepeda

LHP Brendan O’Donnell

C Jake Meyer

RHP Heitor Tokar

IF Luis Toribio

IF Abdiel Layer

OF Jose Layer

OF Austin Davis

OF Zac Vooletich

LHP Miguel Pozo

OF Emilio Corona

C/1B Kurtis Byrne

LHP Chase Jessee

OF Henry George

RHP Jeremy Goins

LHP Jaren Jackson

RHP Ben Madison

The Explorers are set to open their 32nd season in the Siouxland on the road Thursday night, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. against the Kane County Cougars.

The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park Friday night, May 16 at 7:05 p.m., against the Kansas City Monarchs.