REYNOLDS EXPLAINS DECISION TO NOT SEEK ANOTHER TERM AS GOVERNOR

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WAS INTENDING TO SEEK A THIRD TERM AS GOVERNOR, BUT IN THE PAST COUPLE OF MONTHS SHE’S BEEN WEIGHING WHETHER SHE COULD KEEP GIVING 100 PERCENT TO THE JOB IF SHE WERE ELECTED TO SERVE UNTIL EARLY 2031.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION IS 570 DAYS AWAY.