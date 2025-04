PLYMOUTH COUNTY FATALITY IDENTIFIED

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER WHO DIED LAST THURSDAY MORNING IN THE ROLLOVER OF HIS SEMI TRUCK.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 43-YEAR-OLD WESLEY WEBB OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED WHEN HIS SEMI PULLING A GRAIN TRAILER WENT OFF OF THE ROADWAY ONTO THE SOUTH SHOULDER AND ROLLED INTO THE SOUTH DITCH ON ITS PASSENGER SIDE ON COUNTY ROAD C-38 NEAR FAWN AVENUE AROUND 8:45 A.M.

WEBB WAS TRAPPED INSIDE THE TRUCK AND WAS EXTRICATED BY AKRON FIRE PERSONNEL AND TAKEN TO MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

HE LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.