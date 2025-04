NEBRASKA HOPES TO ATTRACT MORE LIVESTOCK VETERINARIANS

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS ANNOUNCED A NEW EFFORT TO EXPAND NEBRASKA’S PRODUCTION ANIMAL VETERINARIAN WORKFORCE.

HE SAYS THERE’S BEEN DIFFICULTY IN RECRUITING AND RETAINING STUDENTS WHO MAKE A COMMITMENT TO PRACTICE IN RURAL AREAS OF THE STATE AND SPECIALIZE IN WORKING WITH FARMERS AND RANCHERS WHO RAISE CATTLE, SWINE, SHEEP AND OTHER LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE NEWEST INITIATIVE, THROUGH THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, IS DESIGNED TO ASSIST RECENT VETERINARY GRADUATES AND THOSE WHO ARE INTERESTED IN LOCATING TO NEBRASKA;

THE RECIPIENTS WOULD COMMIT TO STAYING IN NEBRASKA FOR A MINIMUM OF EIGHT YEARS:

THOSE INTERESTED CAN APPLY FOR THE GRANTS THROUGH THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR’S WEBSITE.

