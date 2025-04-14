Musketeers Host Fargo in USHL Playoff Opening Series

The Sioux City Musketeers host the Fargo Force in the opening round of the USHL playoffs Tuesday evening at the Tyson Events Center.

The opening series is best 2 out of 3 and the Musketeers will host all 3 games if necessary as the 4th seed in the Western Conference.

Game 1: #5 Fargo Force at #4 Sioux City Musketeers – Tuesday, April 15, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #5 Fargo Force at #4 Sioux City Musketeers – Wednesday, April 16, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #5 Fargo Force at #4 Sioux City Musketeers – Thursday, April 17, 7:05 p.m. CT (if necessary)

Sioux City’s offense is led by league leading scorer Giacomo Martino and runner up Landen Gunderson.

Martino sored 74 points in 62 games during the regular season.

Gunderson was second in the league with 73 points.

It’s the most points by a Musketeer since Jake Guentzel scored 73 in the 2012-13 season.

