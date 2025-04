MORE DETAILS ON I-29 FIELD FIRE NEAR SALIX

MORE INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED ABOUT A SERIES OF ACCIDENTS SATURDAY AFTERNOON THAT OCCURRED ON INTERSTATE 29 JUST SOUTH OF SALIX.

A SPOKESMAN WITH THE SALIX FIRE DEPARTMENT SAYS A CORNFIELD FIRE ALONG I-29 IN THAT AREA CREATED DENSE SMOKE THAT STRONG WINDS BLEW ACROSS THE INTERSTATE AND BLOCKING VISIBILITY IN BOTH LANES.

THAT LED TO ONE COLLISION IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANE AND MULTIPLE VEHICLES, INCLUDING TWO SEMIS, COLLIDING IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES.

SEVERAL INJURIES WERE REPORTED, BUT NONE OF THE INJURIES WERE LIFE THREATENING.

MOST OF THE PEOPLE INVOLVED WERE TREATED AND RELEASED FROM LOCAL HOSPITALS THAT DAY.

THE SMOKE CAUSED I-29 TO BE SHUTDOWN FOR TWO HOURS.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

photo by Salix Fire Dept. Facebook