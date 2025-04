CLOSING ARGUMENTS IN YASIN ABDI TRIAL SET FOR TUESDAY

CLOSING ARGUMENTS BEGIN TUESDAY MORNING IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF YASIN ABDI OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE 22-YEAR-OLD ABDI IS CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF 36-YEAR-OLD MARLON WHITE EYES OF SIOUX CITY ON THE EVENING OF JUNE 26TH OF 2023.

WHITE EYES WAS SHOT FOUR TIMES IN A DISPUTE INVOLVING SEVERAL PEOPLE OUTSIDE OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT 14TH AND INGLESIDE.

HE DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE JURY IN THE CASE IS ALSO EXPECTED TO RECEIVE THEIR INSTRUCTIONS IN DELIBERATING ON TUESDAY.