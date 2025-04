CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON FINALIZING BUDGET

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL WILL VOTE ON APPROVING THE CITY BUDGET FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR AT THEIR MEETING TODAY IN CITY HALL.

BEFORE THAT, THE COUNCIL WILL RECONSIDER A MOTION TO REDUCE THE BUDGET OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION BY $140-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

THE MOTION HAD BEEN APPROVED 3-2 BACK ON FEBRUARY 26TH BY A 3-2 VOTE.

SINCE THAT VOTE, SEVERAL SUPPORTERS AND MEMBERS OF THE COMMISSION AND ITS BOARD HAVE ASKED THE COUNCIL TO RECONSIDER THE BUDGET CUT.

THE ENTIRE PROPOSED CITY BUDGET, IF APPROVED AS IS, WILL RESULT IN AN INCREASE OF $42 DOLLARS IN PROPERTY TAXES ON $100,000 OF ASSESSED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AND AN INCREASE OF $49 DOLLARS ON $100,000 OF ASSESSED BUSINESS PROPERTY.

