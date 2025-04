CITY COUNCIL RESTORES PART OF HUMAN RIGHTS BUDGET, PASSES CITY BUDGET

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED THE CITY BUDGET FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR STARTING JULY 1ST, AND HAS ALSO RESTORED SOME OF THE FUNDING TO THE CITY’S HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION.

THE COUNCIL RECONSIDERED THEIR FEBRUARY DECISION TO REDUCE THE BUDGET OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION BY $140-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS MET FOR TWO HOURS EARLIER MONDAY WITH COMMISSION DIRECTOR KAREN MACKEY AND HER BOARD CHAIRMAN TITO PARKER AND OFFERED A COMPROMISE:

COMPROMISE1 OC……..$35,480 REDUCTION. :20

TWO CLERICAL ASSISTANTS WOULD HAVE THEIR HOURS REDUCED TO 15 HOURS A WEEK FOR THE REST OF THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR.

DIRECTOR KAREN MACKEY AGREED TO THE COMPROMISE:

COMPROMISE2 OC…….TO MAKE THIS WORK. :08

SEVERAL CITIZENS AGAIN SHOWED UP TO VOICE SUPPORT FOR THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION.

ONE PERSON, PAUL KOSKOVICH, QUESTIONED IF OTHER CITY DEPARTMENTS WOULD BE OFFERED ANOTHER LOOK AT THEIR BUDGET LIKE MACKEY’S WAS;

COMPROMISE3 OC…..GETS ANOTHER EMPLOYEE. :26

THE AMENDMENT AND REVISED ITEM PASSED 5-0 TO ONLY REDUCE THE HUMAN RIGHTS BUDGET BY $35,480.

THE COUNCIL THEN CONSIDERED THE ENTIRE BUDGET FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR.

A MOTION TO CUT A POLICE OFFICER’S POSITION FAILED 3-2, AND A MOTION TO END THE LEASE OF THE PERRY CREEK LIBRARY ALSO FAILED.

THE ENTIRE PROPOSED CITY BUDGET WAS THEN APPROVED BY A 4-1 VOTE WITH MAYOR BOB SCOTT VOTING NO,

THE NEW BUDGET RESULTS IN AN INCREASE OF $42 DOLLARS IN PROPERTY TAXES ON $100,000 OF ASSESSED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AND AN INCREASE OF $49 DOLLARS ON $100,000 OF ASSESSED BUSINESS PROPERTY.