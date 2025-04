NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED AFTER 120 MPH PURSUIT

A NEBRASKA MAN IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN WAYNE ON FRIDAY THAT AT TIMES EXCEEDED A SPEED OF OVER 120 MILES AN HOUR.

WAYNE POLICE INITIATED THE PURSUIT EARLY FRIDAY MORNING OF A FORD MUSTANG THAT FLED WEST ON HIGHWAY 35 BUT WAS DISCONTINUED NEAR WINSIDE.

THE STANTON COUNTY SHERIFF FOUND THE VEHICLE AND ATTEMPTED TO STOP IT, BUT THE DRIVER TURNED BACK EASTBOUND ON HIGHWAY 35 AND FLED AT MORE THAN 120 MPH AND WAS PURSUED BY THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

ABOUT TWO MILES WEST OF WAYNE, THE MUSTANG WAS SPIKED WITH A TIRE DEFLATION DEVICE BY WAYNE POLICE AND THREE TIRES WERE DEFLATED.

THE DRIVER, 20-YEAR-OLD TREYTON SMITH OF SPRINGFIELD, WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND INITIALLY PROVIDED A FAKE WISCONSIN DRIVERS LICENSE WITH AN INCORRECT BIRTHDATE.

SMITH WAS ARRESTED AND JAILED ON NUMEROUS CHARGES OF SPEEDING 120+ IN 65 MPH ZONE, OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST, WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED, REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO A CHEMICAL DWI TEST, FALSE IMPRISONMENT AND POSSESSION OF FAKE I.D.

HE HAD A FEMALE PASSENGER IN THE VEHICLE WHO WAS ALSO DETAINED.

Photo from Stanton County Sheriff