WARM TEMPERATURES, STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS CREATED A FIRE DANGER OVER THE WEEKEND THAT LED TO A FIELD FIRE ALONG INTERSTATE 29 SOUTH OF SALIX.

SMOKE WAS SO THICK AT TIMES THAT DRIVERS WERE BLINDED ON I-29 AND SOME VEHICLES STRUCK OTHERS IN THE SMOKE BECAUSE OF NEAR ZERO VISIBILITY IN THAT AREA DURING THE EARLY AFTERNOON.

THE FIRE ORIGINATED IN A CORNFIELD BORDERING THAT SECTION OF THE INTERSTATE.