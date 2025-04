SOUTH DAKOTA P-U-C DELAYS SUMMIT DECISION

THE SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION IS HOLDING OFF ON A DECISION FOR SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS’ PERMIT TO BUILD A PIPELINE.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S P-U-C MET YESTERDAY TO DISCUSS OPTIONS TO EITHER EXTEND THE SCHEDULE OF THE APPLICATION OR DENY IT ALTOGETHER.

THE COMMITTEE ULTIMATELY DECIDED NOT TO MAKE A DECISION AFTER SUMMIT REPRESENTATIVES DID NOT GIVE DEFINITIVE ANSWERS ABOUT THEIR PLANS MOVING FORWARD.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S P-U-C ENDED UP GIVING A TIMELINE OF 12 DAYS FOR SUMMIT TO EXPLAIN HOW TO MAKE ITS CURRENT PERMIT POSSIBLE.

SUMMIT WILL NOW HAVE TO GIVE AN OFFICIAL ANSWER AT THE NEXT MEETING ON APRIL 22ND.