REYNOLDS WON’T SEEK ANOTHER TERM AS IOWA GOVERNOR

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WILL NOT RUN FOR ANOTHER TERM IN OFFICE IN 2026.

REYNOLDS POSTED A VIDEO ABOUT HER DECISION ON HER FACEBOOK PAGE FRIDAY MORNING:

REYNOLDS SAYS IT WAS NOT AN EASY DECISION TO MAKE, AND SHE HAS ENJOYED HER TIME SERVING THE PEOPLE OF IOWA:

REYNOLDS SAYS IT’S NOW TIME FOR HER TO FOCUS MORE ON HER FAMILY:

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WILL CONTINUE TO WORK HARD FOR IOWA EVERY DAY FOR THE REST OF HER TERM, AND REMAINS ENERGIZED FOR THAT EFFORT.

PHOTO FROM REYNOLDS FACEBOOK ANNOUNCEMENT