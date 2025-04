POLICE CHIEF COMMENTS ON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS THE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING INVOLVING THE DEATH OF VICENTE MANZO HERNANDEZ AFFECTED MANY PEOPLE:

AFFECT1 OC……DANGEROUS INCIDENT. :19

MUELLER ROSE THROUGH THE RANKS OF THE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT BEFORE BECOMING ITS CHIEF, AND STILL REMAINS MOVED BY HOW LOCAL OFFICERS PERFORM ON A DAILY BASIS IN WHAT ARE OFTEN DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCES;

AFFECT2 OC………DON’T EVEN KNOW. :14

MUELLER SAYS THE DAY HIS TWO OFFICERS WERE INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING STEMMING FROM A TRAFFIC STOP, A SIMILAR EVENT WITH DIFFERENT RESULTS TOOK PLACE THE SAME DAY IN VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA:

AFFECT3 OC……OF LAW ENFORCEMENT. :31

THAT SUSPECT THEN TOOK HIS OWN LIFE A SHORT TIME LATER.

MUELLER SAYS EVERY TIME AN OFFICER STEPS UP TO A VEHICLE OR KNOCKS ON A DOOR, THERE IS A POSSIBILITY THEIR LIFE IS IN DANGER.

THE CHIEF SAYS WHEN OFFICERS RECEIVE COMPLIANCE, EVERYBODY GOES HOME.

HE SAYS THE OFFICERS INVOLVED AND THEIR FAMILIES ARE ALSO UNDERGOING HEALING.

THE OFFICERS HAVE RETURNED TO DUTY.

file photo