IOWA LAWMAKERS LOOK AT CUTTING SOME SALES TAXES

A SLATE OF BILLS ADVANCING IN THE IOWA HOUSE WOULD ELIMINATE THE STATE SALES TAX ON EVERYDAY ITEMS LIKE TOILET PAPER AND LAUNDRY DETERGENT AND EXTEND A STATE TAX CREDIT FOR CHILD CARE EXPENSES TO ALL IOWA HOUSEHOLDS.

REPRESENTATIVE CHRISTIAN HERMANSON OF MASON CITY HAS BEEN PICKED TO LEAD DEBATE ON THE BILL TO ELIMINATE THE STATE SALES TAX ON LAUNDRY DETERGENT.

THE SLATE OF PROPOSALS IS A PRIORITY FOR HOUSE REPUBLICANS AND WERE APPROVED BY SUBCOMMITTEES WEDNESDAY MORNING:

REPRESENTATIVE CRAIG JOHNSON OF INDEPENDENCE IS ON THE SUBCOMMTITEE THAT ADVANCED A BILL TO ELIMINATE THE TAX ON VITAMINS AND NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS.

ANOTHER BILL ADVANCING IN THE HOUSE EXPANDS THE STATE TAX CREDIT FOR CHILD CARE EXPENSES TO ALL FAMILIES.

UNDER CURRENT LAW, IT’S LIMITED TO HOUSEHOLDS WITH AN ANNUAL INCOME OF 35-THOUSAND DOLLARS OR LESS.

