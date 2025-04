HINSON & IOWA REPS HELP PASS FEDERAL BUDGET & TAX PLAN

IOWA CONGRESSWOMAN ASHLEY HINSON OF MARION SAYS SHE ADVISED HER FELLOW REPUBLICANS TO SUPPORT THE SENATE-PASSED FEDERAL BUDGET AND TAX PLAN — AND RESOLVE SPENDING DIFFERENCES LATER.

SOME HOUSE REPUBLICANS HAD SAID THEY WOULDN’T VOTE FOR IT BECAUSE IT DIDN’T DO ENOUGH TO REDUCE THE DEFICIT — BUT IT NARROWLY CLEARED THE HOUSE LATE THURSDAY MORNING.

ALL FOUR IOWA REPRESENTATIVES, INCLUDING RANDY FEENSTRA VOTED YES ON THE PLAN THAT PASSED BY TWO VOTES, 216 TO 214.

SENATE REPUBLICANS APPROVED THEIR PLAN LAST WEEKEND AND PRESIDENT TRUMP HAD BEEN URGING HOUSE REPUBLICANS TO PASS THE SENATE PLAN IS WEEK.

THE TAX CUTS TRUMP SIGNED INTO LAW IN 2017 ARE SET TO EXPIRE DECEMBER 31ST — UNLESS CONGRESS VOTES TO EXTEND THEM.

THE SENATE RESOLUTION REQUIRES THE HOUSE AG COMMITTEE TO PARE 230 BILLION DOLLARS FROM THE U-S-D-A.

HINSON SAYS THAT CAN BE ACCOMPLISHED WITH THE ELIMINATION OF DUPLICATIVE PROGRAMS AND WASTE, FRAUD AND ABUSE AS WELL AS ELIGIBILITY ADJUSTMENTS FOR FEDERAL FOOD ASSISTANCE.

AN ANALYSIS BY THE LEGISLATIVE SERVICES AGENCY FOUND ABOUT 12 PERCENT OF IOWANS RECEIVING SNAP PAYMENTS WOULD LOSE THE BENEFIT IF A WORK REQUIREMENT IS ADDED FOR ADULTS UNDER THE AGE OF 65.

ABOUT 130-THOUSAND IOWA HOUSEHOLDS WERE RECEIVING SNAP BENEFITS IN DECEMBER OF LAST YEAR.

