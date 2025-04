GRASSLEY APPLAUDS TRUMP TARIFF DELAY

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE APPLAUDS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FOR DELAYING TARIFFS AGAINST MOST COUNTRIES OTHER THAN CHINA.

GRASSLEY HAS BEEN A CRITIC OF TRUMP’S TARIFF PLAN AND RELEASED A STATEMENT ON X SAYING “TRUMP IS A GREAT DEAL MAKER AND WILL CONTINUE TO BRING FAIRNESS TO THE U.S. ECONOMY

GRASSLEY SAYS THIS MOVE BRINGS MORE CERTAINTY AND THINGS ARE MOVING.

ON WEDNESDAY TRUMP ANNOUNCED HE HAD AUTHORIZED A 90 DAY PAUSE, AND A SUBSTANTIALLY LOWERED RECIPROCAL TARIFF DURING THIS PERIOD, OF 10%, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY..

CHINA IS NOT INCLUDED AND TRUMP IS RAISING THE TARIFF CHARGED TO CHINA BY THE UNITED STATES TO 125%, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY BASED ON THE LACK OF RESPECT THAT CHINA HAS SHOWN TO THE WORLD’S MARKETS.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO