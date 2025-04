FATAL CRASH IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A ROLLOVER ACCIDENT INVOLVING A SEMI IN RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY THURSDAY MORNING.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A SEMI PULLING A GRAIN TRAILER WAS TRAVELING EAST ON COUNTY ROAD C-38 NEAR FAWN AVENUE AROUND 8:45 A.M. WHEN IT WENT OFF OF THE ROADWAY ONTO THE SOUTH SHOULDER AND ROLLED INTO THE SOUTH DITCH ON ITS PASSENGER SIDE.

THE MALE DRIVER WAS TRAPPED INSIDE AND WAS EXTRICATED BY AKRON FIRE PERSONNEL AND TAKEN TO MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

HE LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE HOSPITAL.

THE DRIVER’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.