ALBAIDHANI CHARGED WITH 11 COUNTS IN UNION COUNTY

A SIOUX FALLS MAN HAS BEEN INDICTED IN UNION COUNTY ON 11 COUNTS INCLUDING FOUR FELONY COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER IN CONNECTION WITH AN APRIL 1ST INCIDENT.

25-YEAR-OLD SAMIR ALBAIDHANI WAS INDICTED WEDNESDAY BY A UNION COUNTY GRAND JURY.

THE DEFENDANT ALSO FACES CHARGES IN MINNEHAHA COUNTY RELATED TO AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED THE SAME DAY IN SIOUX FALLS.

ALBAIDHANI WAS ALSO INDICTED ON FOUR COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGAINST A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER AND SEPARATE COUNTS OF COMMISSION OF A FELONY WHILE ARMED WITH A FIREARM, AGGRAVATED ELUDING, AND RESISTING ARREST.

AN INITIAL COURT APPEARANCE IN UNION COUNTY HAS NOT BEEN SCHEDULED.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS LEADING THE INVESTIGATION AND WILL ISSUE SUMMARIES FOR BOTH CASES.

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY’S OFFICE IS PROSECUTING THE SEPARATE CASES WITH THE MINNEHAHA COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY AND UNION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY.