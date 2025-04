SPRING TURKEY HUNTING TO GET UNDERWAY

IOWA’S YOUTH-ONLY TURKEY HUNTING SEASON TAKES PLACE THIS WEEKEND, RUNNING FROM THIS FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY APRIL 13TH.

YOUTH TURKEY SEASON IS DESIGNED TO PROVIDE A STRONG MENTORING EXPERIENCE FOR THE YOUNG HUNTER AND IS RESTRICTED TO IOWA RESIDENTS ONLY.

YOUTH TAGS ARE SOLD THROUGH APRIL 13TH.

THE TAGS ARE VALID FOR YOUTH SEASON AND EACH OF THE FOUR REGULAR SEASONS UNTIL FILLED OR WHEN SEASON FOUR CLOSES ON MAY 18TH.

FOLLOWING THAT, THE FIRST OF IOWA’S REGULAR SPRING TURKEY SEASONS OPENS ON MONDAY, APRIL 14TH.

THERE WAS A RECORD HARVEST OF MORE THAN 16,000 BIRDS IN 2024.

ALTHOUGH IOWA HAS SET SPRING TURKEY HARVEST RECORDS TWICE SINCE 2020, JIM COFFEY OF THE IOWA D-N-R SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER THAT HISTORICALLY, ONLY ONE IN FIVE HUNTERS WILL TAG A BIRD.

SHOOTING HOURS ARE ONE HALF HOUR BEFORE SUNRISE TO SUNSET.

IOWA D-N-R PHOTO