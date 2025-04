SOUTH DAKOTA HOMELESS NUMBERS INCREASE

A STATEWIDE COUNT REVEALS MORE PEOPLE WERE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS YEAR COMPARED TO 2024.

ACCORDING TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING FOR THE HOMELESS CONSORTIUM, THERE WERE MORE THAN 14-HUNDRED PEOPLE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS ACROSS THE STATE AS OF JANUARY 28TH OF THIS YEAR.

THE NEW NUMBER REPRESENTS ABOUT A SEVEN PERCENT INCREASE OVER THE ONE-DAY COUNT ON JANUARY 23RD OF LAST YEAR.

MADELINE SHIELDS, THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE BISHOP DUDLEY HOSPITALITY HOUSE SHELTER IN SIOUX FALLS, SAYS THE POINT-IN-TIME COUNT DOESN’T CAPTURE EVERYONE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS.

FOR SOUTH DAKOTA CITY OFFICIALS AND LAWMAKERS TO ADDRESS THE ISSUE, THE NUMBERS ARE IMPORTANT IN TAKING THOSE STEPS.