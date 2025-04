GRASSLEY CONTINUES EFFORT TO LIMIT TARIFFS

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE’LL CONTINUE DRUMMING UP SUPPORT FOR HIS BILL THAT WOULD LIMIT A PRESIDENT’S POWER TO IMPOSE TARIFFS, EVEN AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP VOWED HE’LL VETO THE MEASURE IF IT REACHES HIS DESK.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S LONG PUSHED FOR CHANGES IN TWO LAWS DATING BACK TO THE 1960S AND ’70S IN WHICH CONGRESS DELEGATED TO THE PRESIDENT MOST OF ITS POWER TO REGULATE INTERSTATE AND FOREIGN COMMERCE.

GRASSLEY SAYS HIS BILL IS BIPARTISAN AND HE NOTES SIX FELLOW REPUBLICAN SENATORS HAVE SIGNED ON TO SUPPORT IT, BUT HE DIDN’T COMMENT ON THE BILL’S CHANCES TO PASS.

LAST WEEK, THE PRESIDENT ENACTED ANOTHER ROUND OF STEEP TARIFFS, IMPACTING TRADE WITH DOZENS OF NATIONS.

THE BILL WOULD REQUIRE CONGRESS TO APPROVE THE PRESIDENT’S TARIFFS ON TRADING PARTNERS BEFORE THEY COULD TAKE EFFECT.

GRASSLEY CALLS HIMSELF A “FREE AND FAIR TRADER,” AND SAYS TRADE BENEFITS THE FAMILY FARMER, WHILE TARIFFS USUALLY TARGET AGRICULTURE.

HE SAYS THE TIMING OF THE BILL WAS INTENTIONAL.

EVEN THOUGH A VETO LOOMS, GRASSLEY SAYS HE’LL CONTINUE SHEPHERDING THE LEGISLATION, “REGARDLESS OF THE PRESIDENT’S COMMENTS, BECAUSE THE CONSTITUTION’S ON HIS SIDE.”

