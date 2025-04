FLAG RAISING AT MERCYONE HONORS ORGAN DONORS

APRIL IS NATIONAL DONATE LIFE MONTH AND SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE MEDICAL CENTER AND THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK JOINED TO HOST A FLAG-RAISING CEREMONY WEDNESDAY TO CELEBRATE TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS WHO HAVE BEEN GIVEN A NEW LIFE AND HONOR DONORS AND THEIR FAMILIES.

JENNIFER MCDONALD SHARED THE STORY OF HER LATE HUSBAND STEVEN, WHO DONATED ORGANS TO SAVE OTHERS:

DONOR9 OC……THREE RECIPIENTS. :17

JENNIFER TOLD THE STORY OF ONE OF THOSE WHOSE LIFE WAS SAVED BY THE DONATION OF HER HUSBAND’S ORGANS:

DONOR10 OC…….AFTER HIS PASSING. :25

JOHN JORGENSEN OF THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK SAYS THE STATE HAD A RECORD NUMBER OF DONATIONS IN 2024:

DONOR11 OC…….TISSUE DONORS IN IOWA. :14

HE SAYS IT WAS THE SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR THE STATE SET A RECORD FOR TISSUE DONATIONS.

THERE ARE MORE THAN 104,000 AMERICANS CURRENTLY WAITING FOR A LIFE-SAVING ORGAN TRANSPLANT. 600 OF THEM LIVE RIGHT HERE IN IOWA.

YOU CAN REGISTER TO SAVE LIVES AT

http://IowaDonorNetwork.org