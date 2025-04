FIRE WEDNESDAY NIGHT CAUSED SUBSTANTIAL DAMAGE TO a WAREHOUSE AT MEYER IENTERPRISES, LOCATED IN THE 500 BLOCK OF OLD SAWMILL ROAD.

THE FIRE WAS REPORTED AROUND 7 P.M

SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND DAKOTA CITY FIREFIGHTERS WERE BEING ASSISTED BY OTHER LOCAL DEPARTMENTS IN BATTLING THE BLAZE IN THE BUILDING WHERE PALLETS WERE REPORTEDLY STORED.

NO INJURIES HAD BEEN REPORTED.