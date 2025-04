FIRE DAMAGES SOUTH SIOUX CITY BUSINESS (Update)

FIRE WEDNESDAY NIGHT CAUSED SUBSTANTIAL DAMAGE TO MEYER ENTERPRISES, LOCATED IN THE 500 BLOCK OF OLD SAWMILL ROAD IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE FIRE WAS REPORTED SHORTLY BEFORE 7 P.M.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND DAKOTA CITY FIREFIGHTERS WERE ASSISTED BY OTHER LOCAL DEPARTMENTS IN BATTLING THE BLAZE IN THE BUILDING WHERE PALLETS WERE STORED.

TWO FIREFIGHTERS WERE HOSPITALIZED WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

IT TOOK AROUND THREE HOURS TO BRING THE FIRE UNDER CONTROL, AND FIREFIGHTERS DEALT WITH HOT SPOTS OVERNIGHT.

THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL HAS BEEN CALLED IN TO HELP INVESTIGATE THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE.