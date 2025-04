ELEPHANTS HIGHLIGHT PREVIEW OF ANNUAL ABU BEKR SHRINE CIRCUS

THE 73RD ANNUAL ABU BEKR SHRINE CIRCUS IS IN TOWN AND THE CIRCUS AND SHRINERS GAVE AN OUTDOOR PREVIEW OF SOME OF ITS MOST POPULAR PERFORMERS WEDNESDAY NOON BY BRINGING THREE ELEPHANTS OUT IN FRONT OF THE EVENTS CENTER BOX OFFICE.

ABU BEKR CIRCUS CHAIRMAN JEREMY ROBINSON SAYS THEY WANTED TO DO SOMETHING DIFFERENT TO START THIS YEAR’S APPEARANCE:

THE ELEPHANTS WASTED NO TIME IN SNACKING ON THE BANANAS, ORANGES AND APPLES DONATED BY HY-VEE FOR THE OUTDOOR EVENT.

WHILE YOU CAN’T RIDE AN ELEPHANT AT THE CIRCUS, ROBINSON SAYS THERE ARE PLENTY OF WAYS TO HAVE FUN:

ROBINSON SAYS THE CIRCUS WILL HAVE ALL KINDS OF PERFORMERS INCLUDING HIGH WIRE ACTS, HUMAN CANNONBALLS, CLOWNS AND ACTS YOU HAVEN’T SEEN BEFORE:

ROBINSON SAYS THE ABU BEKR SHRINERS TURN OUT TO HELP WITH OVER 150 MEMBERS TAKING PART AND HANDLING PROMOTIONS, ADVERTISING AND GIVEAWAYS:

THERE ARE EIGHT PERFORMANCES STARTING 6:30 WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO SEE THE SHOW.

THERE’S A PERFORMANCE AT 6;30PM THURSDAY, FRIDAY AT 11:00 AM & 6:30 PM, SATURDAY AT 11 AM AND 4 PM, AND THE FINAL PERFORMANCES SUNDAY AT 1PM AND 5 PM.