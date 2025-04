SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN AWARDED A $10,000 GRANT FROM MIDAMERICAN ENERGY FOR THEIR “TREES PLEASE!” PROJECT.

THE CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT SUBMITTED A GRANT APPLICATION TO MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

REQUESTING THE FUNDING.

SAM WAGNER OF MIDAMERICAN TOLD THE CITY COUNCIL THAT THE COMPANY DOUBLED THEIR AWARD TO SIOUX CITY THIS YEAR:

TREES: OC….$5000 TO $10,000. :08

SINCE 1998, MIDAMERICAN’S TREES PLEASE! PROGRAM HAS AWARDED MORE THAN $4.5 MILLION DOLLARS IN FUNDING FOR TREES.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO