IOWA SENATE SENDS HANDGUN BILL TO REYNOLDS

THE IOWA SENATE HAS SENT THE GOVERNOR A BILL TO LOWER THE MINIMUM AGE FOR POSSESSING A HANDGUN FROM 21 TO 18.

SENATOR SCOTT WEBSTER OF BETTENDORF SAYS LOWERING THE AGE WOULD LET MORE YOUNG PEOPLE HAVE A GUN TO PROTECT THEMSELVES.

GUNLAW11 OC…….HAS THAT RIGHT.” :15

A 2022 U-S SUPREME COURT RULING ON GUN RIGHTS HAS LED TO SOME FEDERAL JUDGES OVERTURNING STATE LAWS THAT BAR 18, 19 AND 20 YEAR OLDS FROM OWNING OR POSSESSING A HANDGUN OR PISTOL.

SENATOR MIKE ZIMMER OF DEWITT, WHO’S A RETIRED TEACHER AND COACH, SAYS HE’S WORRIED ABOUT STUDENTS IN HIGH SCHOOLS WHO ARE 18 YEARS OLD HAVING ACCESS TO A HANDGUN ON SCHOOL GROUNDS.

GUNLAW12 OC……TO BE CONCEALED.” :04

IF THE GOVERNOR SIGNS THE BILL INTO LAW, IOWANS UNDER THE AGE OF 21 WOULD STILL BE PROHIBITED FROM BUYING A HANDGUN FROM A LICENSED FEDERAL DEALER.

THE BILL ALSO SAYS A PARENT OR GUARDIAN WHO LETS A CHILD UNDER THE AGE OF 15 POSSESS A HANDGUN WOULD BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES THE CHILD MIGHT CAUSE.

RADIO IOWA