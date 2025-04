IF YOU TRAVEL WESTBOUND ON HIGHWAY 20 AND USE THE RAMP TO REACH SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 29, SOME UPCOMING REPAIR WORK MAY SLOW YOU DOWN.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS THURSDAY, BEGINNING AT 8:30 AM UNTIL 2 PM THAT DAY, WORK CREWS WILL CLOSE THE RAMP FROM WESTBOUND U.S. 20 TO SOUTHBOUND I-29 SO GUARDRAIL REPAIRS CAN BE MADE.

WHILE THE RAMP IS CLOSED, WESTBOUND HIGHWAY 20 TRAFFIC WILL TRAVEL NORTH ON I-29 TO THE FLOYD BOULEVARD EXIT TO ENTER I-29 SOUTHBOUND.