BOGENRIEF ELECTED MAYOR OF NORTH SIOUX CITY

THE FIVE RACES IN TUESDAY’S NORTH SIOUX CITY ELECTION FOR MAYOR AND CITY COMMISSIONERS HAD SOME CLOSE RACES.FOR TWO OF THE COMMISSIONER POSITIONS AND SAW A WELL KNOWN BUSINESSMAN ELECTED AS MAYOR.

THE RESULTS ARE UNOFFICIAL UNTIL THE BALLOTS ARE CERTIFIED AND IT’S POSSIBLE THERE COULD BE A RECOUNT REQUESTED IN THE CLOSE CONTESTS.

IN THE RACE FOR MAYOR,BUSINESSMAN AND REALTOR CHRIS BOGENRIEF RECEIVED 54% OF THE VOTE TO DEFEAT CURRENT CITY COUNCILMAN GREG MEYER..

IN THE CLOSEST RACE OF THE ELECTION, DAVID WILCH EDGED VINCE TUCKER BY JUST TWO VOTES FOR THE ONE YEAR TERM AS CITY COMMISSIONER BY A 401-399 MARGIN UNOFFICIALLY..

IN A FACEOFF BETWEEN TWO CURRENT COUNCIL MEMBERS FOR A FOUR YEAR TERM THAT IS ALSO CLOSE, LYNN HOFFMAN TOPPED KODI BENSON BY JUST 15 VOTES..

JULIE BURHOOP.HAS DEFEATED FORMER MAYOR AND CURRENT COUNCILMAN BOB DAVIS BY 162 VOTES FOR THE THREE YEAR COMMISSION TERM .

JESSICA JO STRAIN TOPPED DANIEL ZURFFBY 56 VOTES FOR THE TWO YEAR TERM.

