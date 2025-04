REAL I.D. DEADLINE IS ONE MONTH AWAY

A MONTH FROM NOW SOME IOWANS MAY FIND THEIR DRIVER’S LICENSE IS NO LONGER AN ACCEPTABLE FORM OF I-D IF THEY’RE PLANNING TO GET ON A COMMERCIAL FLIGHT.

STARTING ON MAY 7TH, TRAVELERS WILL BE REQUIRED TO HAVE WHAT’S KNOWN AS A REAL I-D OR ANOTHER ACCEPTABLE FORM OF IDENTIFICATION TO FLY,

TRIPLE-A SPOKESMAN BRIAN ORTNER SAYS THE MAJORITY OF IOWANS HAVE LIKELY ALREADY MADE THE SWITCH.

REAL1 OC….REAL ID :16

THE REAL I-D ACT WAS PASSED BY CONGRESS IN 2005 ON A RECOMMENDATION BY THE 9/11 COMMISSION.

SEVERAL DEADLINES TO REQUIRE THE STRONGER I-D HAVE BEEN PUSHED BACK, BUT ORTNER SAYS THAT’S UNLIKELY NOW.

FOR SOME IOWANS, HE NOTES, A REAL I-D MAY NEVER BE NEEDED.

REAL2 OC….FEDERAL BUILDING :16

THE REQUIREMENT ALSO EXTENDS TO ANYONE WANTING TO ACCESS FEDERAL FACILITIES LIKE MILITARY BASES AND NUCLEAR FACILITIES.

IF YOU DON’T HAVE THE GOLD STAR ON YOUR LICENSE AND WANT TO GET SET UP WITH A REAL I-D, ORTNER SAYS YOU’LL NEED PROOF OF IDENTITY, LIKE A PASSPORT, PROOF OF SOCIAL SECURITY, AND A WAY TO VERIFY WHERE YOU LIVE.

REAL3 OC….REAL ID (X2) :19

LEARN ALL ABOUT WHAT’S REQUIRED TO GET A REAL I-D AND HOW IT CAN BE USED AT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WEBSITE.

https://iowadot.gov/mvd/realid/

RADIO IOWA