NEBRASKA ASKS TO BLOCK SODA POP & ENERGY DRINKS FROM SNAP BENEFIT PURCHASES

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, NOTIFYING HER OF NEBRASKA’S INTENT TO PURSUE A SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM WAIVER THAT WILL REMOVE SODA AND ENERGY DRINKS FROM SNAP ALLOWABLE PURCHASES.

PILLEN SAYS NEBRASKA HAS AN OBESITY PROBLEM:

NOPOP1 OC……..100 POUNDS OVERWEIGHT. :29

NEBRASKA IS THE SECOND STATE TO SUBMIT SUCH A WAIVER, FOLLOWING WEST VIRGINIA.

STATE SENATOR BRIAN HARDIN OF SCOTTSBLUFF CHAIRS THE SENATE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE.

HE KNOWS SODA POP AND ENERGY DRINKS ARE POPULAR WITH MANY RESIDENTS:

NOPOP2 OC……..LIVE BETTER, FEEL BETTER. :29

HARDIN SAYS HE IS “EXHIBIT A” AS HE WAS ONCE 50 POUNDS OVERWEIGHT UNTIL HE CHANGED HIS DIET.

ACCORDING TO THE USDA, SOFT DRINKS OR SODA ARE THE MOST COMMON SNAP PURCHASE, AT OVER NINE PER CENT.

APPROXIMATELY 75,000 HOUSEHOLDS OR 152,000 INDIVIDUALS RECEIVE SNAP BENEFITS IN NEBRASKA, WITH AN ESTIMATED 67,690 ARE YOUTH.

IF APPROVED BY THE USDA, THE STATE WILL PARTNER WITH GROCERS AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS TO IMPLEMENT THE WAIVER THAT WILL ENSURE NEBRASKANS WILL MAXIMIZE THEIR SNAP DOLLARS WHILE ACCESSING HEALTHY OPTIONS.