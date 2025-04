ELECTION DAY FOR NORTH SIOUX CITY

TUESDAY IS ELECTION DAY IN NORTH SIOUX CITY AS RESIDENTS VOTE FOR CITY COMMISSIONERS TO REPRESENT THEM FOR THE FIRST TIME INSTEAD OF A CITY COUNCIL.

UNDER THIS NEW FORMAT THAT WAS APPROVED BACK IN DECEMBER, VOTERS WILL ELECT A NEW MAYOR AND FOUR MEMBERS OF A NEW COMMISSION, WHO WILL SERVE STAGGERED TERMS.

IN THE PAST, TWO CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS WERE ELECTED FROM EACH OF THE CITY’S FOUR WARDS.

NOW, COMMISSIONER, CANDIDATES ARE ALLOWED TO RUN FOR A SEAT, REGARDLESS OF WHERE THEY LIVE IN NORTH SIOUX CITY.

OUT OF TODAY’S TEN CANDIDATES, FOUR CURRENT CITY COUNCILMEMBERS AND SIX ARE CHALLENGERS.

IN THE RACE FOR MAYOR, CURRENT COUNCILMAN GREG MEYER IS OPPOSED BY REALTOR CHRIS BOGENRIEF.

TWO OTHER CURRENT COUNCIL MEMBERS, LYNN HOFFMAN AND KODI BENSON, ARE SEEKING A FOUR YEAR TERM AS COMMISSIONER.

FORMER MAYOR AND CURRENT COUNCILMAN BOB DAVIS IS RUNNING FOR THE THREE YEAR COMMISSION TERM AGAINST JULIE BURHOOP.

JESSICA JO STRAIN AND DANIEL ZURFF ARE SEEKING THE TWO YEAR TERM.

VINCE TUCKER AND DAVID WILCH ARE RUNNING FOR THE ONE YEAR TERM AS CITY COMMISSIONER.

THE POLLS ARE OPEN FROM 7 A.M UNTIL 7 P.M. AT THE NORTH SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY CENTER LOCATED AT 205 SODRAC DRIVE.