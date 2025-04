COLLETT APPROVED AS INTERIM CITY MANAGER

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS APPOINTED ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER MIKE COLLETT TO SERVE AS INTERIM CITY MANAGER FOLLOWING THE RECENT RETIREMENT OF BOB PADMORE.

COLLETT, WHO ALSO SERVES AS THE DIRECTOR FOR ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES, AND OVERSEES SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT AND THE TRANSIT DEPARTMENTS, WILL BE IN CHARGE OF THE DAILY OPERATIONS OF THE CITY WHILE THE COUNCIL CONDUCTS A NATIONAL SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CITY MANAGER.

COLLETT1 OC……NEXT CITY MANAGER. :05

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO COLLETT TAKING ON A BIGGER ROLE WITH THE CITY:

COLLETT2 OC…CUT OUT FOR US. :18

THE CITY HAS CONTRACTED WITH MGT IMPACT SOLUTIONS TO CONDUCT A NATIONAL SEARCH FOR A NEW CITY

MANAGER.

THE SEARCH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS.